Dnipro Railway Station Strike Leaves Seven Injured, Six in Extremely Critical Condition

Russian strike on a railway station in Dnipro left seven people severely injured, with six in critical condition. Doctors are fighting to save their lives.

“Severed body parts, dozens of shrapnel entry wounds. Six patients are in extremely critical condition, with bones exposed,” said Serhii Ryzhenko, chief physician at Mechnikov Hospital, describing a woman injured in Russia’s strike on a commuter train.

Medical staff are fighting to save the wounded. Most patients require emergency surgery. This was reported by Serhii Pohrebetskyy.

“She was holding her phone, but a piece of shrapnel flew straight into her head, smashed the phone, and got stuck there. That saved her life. But more shrapnel also penetrated her abdomen and back. She is now being taken to intensive care. Her injuries are extremely severe, and she has lost a tremendous amount of blood. Everything is covered in blood, and the resuscitation rooms are being cleaned as quickly as possible. These are extremely severe injuries. Earlier, I would probably have said they were incompatible with life, but we know that we will be able to provide almost all of them with the care needed to keep them alive.”

Four patients are being urgently prepared for surgery, while two others remain in extremely critical condition. Of the seven patients, only one was in moderately serious condition; the others had sustained severe injuries.

Serhii Ryzhenko: So many fractures, severed body parts, people of all ages. Anesthesiologists and surgeons are fighting to keep them alive. Six are in extremely critical condition. Bones are exposed. No dressings. All their clothes have been cut off. We can see dozens of shrapnel entry wounds on each patient. The injuries are extremely severe.

Four patients are now being rushed into surgery following CT scans. Two are in extremely critical condition. The resuscitation teams are doing everything possible to raise their blood pressure so they can undergo surgery. There are seven patients in total. Only one could be described as being in moderately serious condition; the other six are either critically injured or in a terminal condition.