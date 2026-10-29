Moscow and the Moscow Region Attacked by Drones Overnight

Ukrainian drone attacks reportedly targeted Moscow, a military airfield in Volgograd Region, and a major chemical complex in Bashkortostan, disrupting flights and prompting emergency responses.

Restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were imposed at three Moscow airports due to the threat of strikes, and two flights from Turkey were forced to turn back.

A fire has been reported near the Marinovka military airfield in Russia’s Volgograd Region following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces also attacked Bashkortostan. The Bashkir Soda Company in Sterlitamak, one of Russia’s largest chemical complexes, may have been targeted. Aviation fuel is also stored at the site. The enterprise is of strategic importance to Russia’s military-industrial complex and is listed in the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade’s classified register of defence companies.

What Moscow Said

According to Sobyanin, 613 drones were heading towards the Moscow region from the evening of October 28 through the morning of October 29. This was reported by Chas News.

He claimed that most had allegedly been intercepted on the distant approaches, while 231 were intercepted as they approached Moscow. The mayor also reported emergency services working at sites where drone debris had fallen.

These figures were provided by Russian authorities. There is no independent confirmation of the number of drones or the results of air defence operations.