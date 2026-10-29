Oleshky Ceasefire Spotlight vs. Deadly Strikes Elsewhere: Russia’s Selective “Humanity”

Russia continues to showcase selective “humanity.” While drawing global attention to the Oleshky humanitarian mission – where it is participating in a localized ceasefire to deliver aid and allow evacuations for civilians facing severe shortages and starvation – it has simultaneously carried out strikes that killed dozens of civilians in other Ukrainian cities, including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk.

These attacks occurred as the Oleshky operation was being prepared and implemented, with Russian officials maintaining a calm public face throughout.

Oleshky (Russian-occupied, Kherson region): A localized ceasefire began early on October 27 (lasting until around November 1), brokered with involvement from U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

It covers aid delivery and civilian evacuations for the roughly 1,700 – 2,000 remaining residents (including dozens of children) trapped amid months of acute food, water, medicine, and electricity shortages.

Ukrainian officials (including Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets) and Russian counterparts have been coordinating; demining of routes is underway, a Ukrainian delegation is en route, and aid deliveries are expected imminently.

Residents had largely been cut off from regular supplies since around late May. Ukrainian forces had previously attempted limited drone drops of aid. The operation is framed as a rare de-escalation focused on this specific area.⁠

Strikes elsewhere on October 29: Ukrainian authorities reported Russian drone/missile strikes that day killing civilians in multiple cities.

In Dnipro, a strike hit a railway station platform (reports of 13 killed).

A horrific russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro.

The russians used a drone to attack the platform where a regular suburban commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were stationed.

As of now, 13 deaths have been confirmed. Another ten people have been injured.… pic.twitter.com/F4GugVPOG6 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 29, 2026

In Chernihiv, a strike in the city center killed two people (including two 15-year-old girls) and injured others.

Hell continues in Chernihiv. Russia hit the city again, leaving killed and wounded all over the streets. Meanwhile, in Oleshky, a big liberation operation by “friendly Russia” has started on camera. pic.twitter.com/dz0gi1N2o0 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 29, 2026

In Kremenchuk, a strike hit a residential area/apartment building (2 killed, including impacts on children).

Another Russian "humanitarian" mission in Kremenchuk today. 2 killed and almost dozen injured.#russiamustpay https://t.co/nxQJVofVTV — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 29, 2026

Zaporizhzhia also saw strikes wounding people.

Civilian bus hit by russian FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia. https://t.co/TRVmufAyfy — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 29, 2026

Various reports that morning cited at least 17 deaths across Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk alone, with dozens injured overall. These fit a pattern of ongoing strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

EMPR

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