Russia Drops Three-Tonne Aerial Bomb on Komyshuvakha School Where People Had Come to Get Bread

Russian forces dropped a three-tonne FAB-3000 bomb on a school in Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, killing at least 43 people and potentially trapping several dozens under rubble.

On November 2, at around 10 a.m., people in the settlement of Komyshuvakha, in the Zaporizhzhia region, came to the local school, as they do every Monday. Classes have not been held there for a long time because the front line is very close. However, a humanitarian aid point was operating in the building and its shelter: bread and food packages were being distributed to residents of nearby villages.

The Russians struck precisely when people had come to collect food. First, they attacked with several aerial bombs. Then they struck again, targeting the shelter where people had taken cover and where rescuers and police officers had already arrived. One of the bombs was a FAB-3000, weighing three tonnes, including almost 1.5 tonnes of explosives. Such bombs are designed to destroy bunkers. The concrete shelter simply collapsed.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As of today, according to the President Zelenskyy 43 people are known to have been killed. Several dozens may still be trapped under the rubble. Among those killed were rescuers and police officers who had arrived to help.

Also among the victims was a woman who came every Monday to deliver, sort and distribute humanitarian aid to local residents.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

This was neither an accident nor a mistake. Russian forces knew what kind of place it was. They knew when people came there. And they struck twice to kill those who would come to rescue the initial victims as well.

Just a few days ago, following the events in Oleshky, there was hope that humanitarian efforts to help and rescue people were possible. Ukraine proposed continuing these efforts. Russia responded by bombing people who were standing in line for bread.

Mykola Kuleba calls do not remain silent. The world must respond to every such killing, because impunity only paves the way for further crimes.

On 2 November, the russian occupiers struck a school with aerial bombs where residents were receiving humanitarian aid. After the first strike, the aggressor dropped another nine bombs on the shelter where local residents were hiding.

In addition, the enemy intensified drone attacks on the site of the tragedy. Because of aerial threats, search operations have to be repeatedly halted.

Meanwhile, on November 5 one person who was considered missing was found alive today, according to the President Zelenskyy.

Russia deliberately attacks civilians in Ukraine, considering this an acceptable method of warfare.

EMPR