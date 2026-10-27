A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight on October 27 struck the Southern Bridge. The metro infrastructure was also damaged, and traffic has been restricted.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko. 24 Kanal reports on the information available so far.

Ballistic Missile Attack on Kyiv on October 27: What Is the Damage to the Southern Bridge?

A series of explosions rocked Kyiv in the early hours of October 27. The Russian army used ballistic missiles to attack the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko later reported a direct hit on the Southern Bridge following the air attack. The metro infrastructure was also damaged, specifically in the area between Darnytsia and Chernihivska stations, as well as at the exits of Lisova station.

Bridge Damage / Vitalii Klitschko

Bridge Damage / Vitalii Klitschko

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, road traffic on the Southern Bridge had to be temporarily restricted. Police clarified that the restrictions apply in both directions. All necessary specialists are working at the scene.

As of 5:59 a.m., there were also changes to metro services:

Red line: Trains are running between Akademmistechko and Lisova stations. All stations, including Chernihivska and Lisova, remain open to passengers.

Green line: Trains are running between Syrets and Vydubychi stations. Meanwhile, train services between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations have been temporarily suspended.

The city has increased the number of buses to reinforce surface transport routes connecting the left and right banks of the Dnipro River.

It should also be noted that, at the same time as Kyiv, Russian forces attacked western Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Sarny, Rivne region, and Novodnistrovsk, Chernivtsi region, which were targeted by Russian attack drones powered by jet engines.

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