This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1721th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,220 personnel. Also neutralized were three tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, three multiple-launch rocket systems, one air-defense asset, eight ground robotic complexes, 1,331 unmanned aerial vehicles, 525 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, 156 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike and 71 air strikes, and dropped 247 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 7,709 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,354 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Korenok, Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Pavlivka, Oleksiivka, Khotin, Mohrytsia, Kozache, Pysarivka, Ulanove, Shalyhyne, Rohizne, Nova Sich, Topolia, Yastrubshchyna, Yastrubyne, Neskuchne, Vilna Sloboda, Volfyne, Mala Korchakivka, Krovne, Vovkivka, Chernatske, Nova Huta, Yunakivka, Kysla Dubyna, and Ivolzhanske in Sumy Oblast; Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast. Air strikes struck the settlements of Nova Sich, Maryine, and Pustohorod.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck a concentration area of enemy manpower and equipment, two artillery systems, and two enemy UAV control points.

Northern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day the russian aggressor carried out three air strikes, using five KABs, and conducted 52 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, one of which involved MLRS.

Southern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled six russian attacks towards the settlements of Okhrimivka, Khrypuny, and Mala Vovcha, and in the areas of Starytsia and Chuhunivka.

Kupiansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted no assault actions.

The Lyman direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled, the occupiers conducted six attacks in the area of the settlement of Zarichne and towards Lyman.

Sloviansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian troops carried out two attacks towards Pyskunivka and in the area of the settlement of Yampil.

Kramatorsk direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted three assault actions, attacking towards Vasiutynske and in the area of Tykhonivka.

Kostiantynivka direction

08:00 AM: Nine attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Rusyn Yar, and towards Mykolaipillia.

Pokrovsk direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out 13 attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Svitle, and Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces conducted no assault actions.

Huliaipole direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked the Ukrainian positions twice. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlement of Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Orikhiv direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted one attack in the area of Stepove.

Prydniprovske directions

08:00 AM: The russian troops carried out no assault actions.

Volyn and Polissia directions

08:00 AM: : No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,200 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ypOMBEE7Zx — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 10, 2026

EMPR

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