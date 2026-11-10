This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.
Today is the 1721th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine
In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,220 personnel. Also neutralized were three tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, three multiple-launch rocket systems, one air-defense asset, eight ground robotic complexes, 1,331 unmanned aerial vehicles, 525 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment of the enemy.
During the past day, 156 combat clashes were recorded.
Yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike and 71 air strikes, and dropped 247 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 7,709 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,354 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.
Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Korenok, Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Pavlivka, Oleksiivka, Khotin, Mohrytsia, Kozache, Pysarivka, Ulanove, Shalyhyne, Rohizne, Nova Sich, Topolia, Yastrubshchyna, Yastrubyne, Neskuchne, Vilna Sloboda, Volfyne, Mala Korchakivka, Krovne, Vovkivka, Chernatske, Nova Huta, Yunakivka, Kysla Dubyna, and Ivolzhanske in Sumy Oblast; Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast. Air strikes struck the settlements of Nova Sich, Maryine, and Pustohorod.
Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck a concentration area of enemy manpower and equipment, two artillery systems, and two enemy UAV control points.
Northern Slobozhansky direction
08:00 AM: Over the past day the russian aggressor carried out three air strikes, using five KABs, and conducted 52 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, one of which involved MLRS.
Southern Slobozhansky direction
08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled six russian attacks towards the settlements of Okhrimivka, Khrypuny, and Mala Vovcha, and in the areas of Starytsia and Chuhunivka.
Kupiansk direction
08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted no assault actions.
The Lyman direction
08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled, the occupiers conducted six attacks in the area of the settlement of Zarichne and towards Lyman.
Sloviansk direction
08:00 AM: The russian troops carried out two attacks towards Pyskunivka and in the area of the settlement of Yampil.
Kramatorsk direction
08:00 AM: The enemy conducted three assault actions, attacking towards Vasiutynske and in the area of Tykhonivka.
Kostiantynivka direction
08:00 AM: Nine attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Rusyn Yar, and towards Mykolaipillia.
Pokrovsk direction
08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out 13 attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Svitle, and Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.
Oleksandrivka direction
08:00 AM: The russian forces conducted no assault actions.
Huliaipole direction
08:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked the Ukrainian positions twice. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlement of Nove Zaporizhzhia.
Orikhiv direction
08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted one attack in the area of Stepove.
Prydniprovske directions
08:00 AM: The russian troops carried out no assault actions.
Volyn and Polissia directions
08:00 AM: : No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.battlefield update EMPR updates russia ukraine war Russia-Ukraine War russian invasion Ukraine news Ukraine war 2026