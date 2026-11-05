This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1715th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy, put up effective resistance on all sectors of the front, and inflict tangible losses on the occupiers.

In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,380 personnel. Also neutralized were one tank, three armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, two multiple-launch rocket systems, five air-defense assets, five ground robotic complexes, 1,163 unmanned aerial vehicles, 375 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, 184 combat clashes took place.

Yesterday the enemy’s aviation carried out 89 air strikes, including the dropping of 289 guided aerial bombs (KABs). In addition, the invaders used 7,045 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,449 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

Artillery shellings struck the settlements of Ulanove, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Bachivsk, Pysarivka, Khotin, and Maryine in Sumy Oblast, as well as Berylivka in Chernihiv Oblast. In addition, air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Mohrytsia, Luzhky, Maryine, Sinne, Ivolzhanske, and Sumy.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one concentration area of enemy personnel and two enemy UAV control points.

Northern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: The russian invaders attacked twice in the areas of Pokrovka and Boiaro-Lezhachi.

Southern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled six russian attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Ternova, Starytsia, Rybalchyne, and Ambarne.

Kupiansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces conducted no assault actions over the past day.

The Lyman direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Lyman, and Zarichne.

Sloviansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian invaders carried out two attacks near Nykonorivka and Mykolaivka.

Kramatorsk direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted no active operations over the past day.

Kostiantynivka direction

08:00 AM: Ten attacks were recorded. The occupiers conducted assault actions in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka.

Pokrovsk direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 17 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, and also conducted assaults towards Toretske, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, and Dobropillia.

Oleksandrivka direction

08:00 AM: The russian invaders conducted no assault actions.

Huliaipole direction

08:00 AM: Nine russian attacks were repelled near Zlahoda, Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, and Yehorivka.

Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted no active operations over the past day.

Volyn and Polissia directions

08:00 AM: The situation remains without significant changes. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

BREAKING russia's losses in manpower – 2,380 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h ❗️

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/37MJUO7wEN — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 5, 2026

EMPR

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