This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1717th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,440 personnel. Also neutralized were two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 54 artillery systems, six air-defense assets, eight ground robotic complexes, 1,395 unmanned aerial vehicles, 673 units of automotive equipment, and five units of special equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, 188 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday the enemy carried out 79 air strikes and dropped 235 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 7,093 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,794 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Korenok, Neskuchne, Khrapivshchyna, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Fotovyzh, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Iskryskivshchyna, Mala Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Myropillia, Yastrubshchyna, Novokostiantynivka, Pysarivka, Kucherivka, Shalyhyne, Vovkivka, Oleksiivka, Khotin, Rohizne, Nova Sich, Hirky, Mohrytsia, Maryine, Sadky, Otruba, Zarichchia, Malushyne, Krovne, Yunakivka, Andriivka, and Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast; Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast. Air strikes struck the settlements of Esman and Kyianytsia.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two concentration areas of enemy manpower and equipment, four artillery systems, and three enemy UAV control points.

Northern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day the Russian aggressor carried out two air strikes, using four KABs, and conducted 185 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, five of which involved MLRS.

Southern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled four russian attacks towards the settlement of Mala Vovcha and in the areas of the settlements of Okhrimivka and Vovchanski Khutory.

Kupiansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted two assault actions, attacking towards Radkivka.

The Lyman direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled, the occupiers conducted three attacks towards Stavky, Dibrova, and in the area of the settlement of Zarichne.

Sloviansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out two attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yurkivka and Mykolaivka.

Kramatorsk direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted no assault actions.

Kostiantynivka direction

08:00 AM: 11 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Stepanivka, and towards Rozkishne.

Pokrovsk direction

08:00 AM: The russian troops carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Vilne and Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted no assault actions.

Huliaipole direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Yehorivka, Kosivtseve, and Hirke, and near Dobropillia.

Orikhiv direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted one attack towards the settlement of Lukianivske.

Prydniprovske directions

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out no assault actions.

Volyn and Polissia directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,440 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y3h1DNrEDI — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 6, 2026

EMPR

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