Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 7, 2026

This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1718th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,280 personnel. Also neutralized were three armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, three multiple-launch rocket systems, three air-defense assets, eight ground robotic complexes, 1,224 unmanned aerial vehicles, one heavy flamethrower system, 460 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,280 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NiqTTI3wPa — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 7, 2026

During the past day, 190 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike and 75 air strikes, during which it dropped 261 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 6,903 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,184 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 53 involved multiple-launch rocket systems.

Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bezsalivka, Bachivsk, Yastrubshchyna, Sopych, Kucherivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Kozache, Volfyne, Shalyhyne, Hirky, Vovkivka, Malushyne, and Boiaro-Lezhachi in Sumy Oblast; Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast. An air strike struck the settlement of Luzhky.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one concentration area of enemy manpower and equipment and two enemy UAV control points.

Northern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out one air strike, using six KABs, and conducted 73 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, four of which involved MLRS.

Southern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled five russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ternova, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka, and Mykolaivka.

Kupiansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted three assaults towards Radkivka.

The Lyman direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled, the russian occupiers conducted eight attacks towards the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Ivanivka, and Lyman.

Sloviansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces carried out two attacks in the areas of the settlements of Orihuvatka and Kryva Luka.

Kramatorsk direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted no assault actions.

Kostiantynivka direction

08:00 AM: 15 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and towards Novoselivka, Novohryhorivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Vilne.

Pokrovsk direction

08:00 AM: The russian troops carried out five attacks. The occupiers tried to advance towards the settlements of Vodyanske, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

Oleksandrivka direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted no assault actions.

Huliaipole direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders eight times. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, and Yehorivka.

Orikhiv direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out no assault actions.

Prydniprovske directions

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out no attacks.

Volyn and Polissia directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of the russian enemy offensive groupings were detected.

EMPR

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