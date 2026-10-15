This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,695rd day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

In total, 260 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 85 air strikes, during which it dropped 278 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 8,224 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,625 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops, of which 15 were carried out with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Among other things, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Ulanove, Malushyne, Rohizne, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Khrinivka, Volfyne, Kozache, and Shalyhyne in Sumy region; Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region. The settlements of Partyzanske and Sukhodil were subjected to air strikes.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an area of concentration of enemy manpower and a UAV launch site.

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out two assault actions, delivered one air strike using one guided aerial bomb, and conducted 55 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas, two of them with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled 12 russian attacks. The invaders attacked in the areas of the settlements of Izbytske, Ternova, Okhrimivka, Chuhunivka, Mykolaivka, and Rybalchyne, as well as toward Zakharivka, Chorne, and Mala Vovcha.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers tried 18 times to improve its positions by conducting offensive actions toward Radkivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to break into our defense were repelled; the russian occupiers attacked seven times toward the settlements of Kolodiazhi and Lyman and near Masliakivka.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out two attacks in the area of Kryva Luka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy conducted no assault operations.

Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 22 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Hruzke, Vilne, and Molodetske.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out thirty-five attacks. The occupiers tried to advance toward the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Svitle, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Hulive, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: On this direction, the enemy assaulted once toward Berezove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the Ukrainian positions 16 times. The enemy tried to advance toward the settlements of Rybne, Ternuvate, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, and Omelnyk.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attempted to attack four times toward Pavlivka and Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Directions

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted no assault operations.

Volyn and Polissia directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings have been detected.

Overall, over the past day, Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 1,880 personnel. Also destroyed were two armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense assets, four ground robotic complexes, 1,308 unmanned aerial vehicles, four missiles, 535 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower- 1,880 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5IzFyGUDfO — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 15, 2026

EMPR

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