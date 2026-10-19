This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,699th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

In total, combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, over the past day, Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 2,100 personnel. Also destroyed were four armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, three air defense assets, six ground robotic complexes, 1,636 unmanned aerial vehicles, 332 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment of the enemy.

In total, 204 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike and 82 air strikes, during which it dropped 273 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 9,154 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,050 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops, of which 19 were carried out with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Among other things, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Sukhodil, Maryine, Nova Sich, Mala Korchakivka, Pustohorod, Rohizne, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Andriivka, Sadky, Kindrativka, Khrapivshchyna, Oleksiivka, Kozache, Ulanove, Potapivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Luzhky, Korchakivka, Novokostiantynivka, Mohrytsia, and Shpyl in Sumy region. The settlements of Pustohorod, Korenok, Vakalivshchyna, Pysarivka, and Mohrytsia were subjected to air strikes.

Over the past day, aviation of the Defense Forces struck an area of concentration of enemy manpower.

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor conducted three assault actions, carried out two air strikes using six guided aerial bombs, and conducted 59 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas, one of them with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled two russian attacks. The invaders attacked toward Hrafske.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy tried 11 times to improve its position by conducting offensive actions toward Kupiansk and Radkivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to break into Ukrainian defense were repelled; where the russian occupiers attacked six times in the area of Zarichne and toward Lyman.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the area of Kryva Luka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops conducted no assault operations.

Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 21 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted 4 offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward the settlements of Rozkishne, Mykolaipillia, and Novohryhorivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out thirty attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Matiasheve and Molodetske, as well as toward the settlements of Toretske, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Svitle, Dobropillia, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Filiia.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces assaulted once toward Ternove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times. The enemy tried to advance toward the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Novoselivka, and Charivne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked once in the area of Plavni.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted no assault operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 2,100 ‼️ soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9SIeshx6Ne — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 19, 2026

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