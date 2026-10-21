This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,701th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

In total, combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, over the past day, Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 1,820 personnel. Also destroyed were 11 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, two air defense assets, four ground robotic complexes, 1,820 unmanned aerial vehicles, 407 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the enemy.

In total, 269 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday the enemy carried out 86 air strikes, during which it dropped 302 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 9,757 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,735 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops, of which 13 were carried out with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Among other things, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Khrinivka, Volfyne, Kozache, Sukhodil, Vovkivka, Luzhky, Hirky, Fotovyzh, Znob-Novhorodske, Zarichne, Seredyna-Buda, Baranivka, and Shalyhyne in Sumy region; Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv region. The settlement of Pustohorod was subjected to an air strike.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an area of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, two UAV command posts, and one more important enemy target.

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the Russian aggressor carried out three air strikes using six guided aerial bombs and conducted 53 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled 13 enemy attacks. The invaders attacked in the areas of the settlements of Ternova, Izbytske, Starytsia, Blahodatne, Symynivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivske, Vilkhuvatka, and Chuhunivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers tried eight times to improve its position by conducting offensive actions toward Radkivka and Mala Shapkivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to break into our defense were repelled; the russian occupiers conducted three assault actions, including toward the settlement of Zarichne.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ozerne, Kryva Luka, Orikhuvatka, and Yurkivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy conducted no assault operations.

Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 37 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Hruzke, Pryiut, Dobropillia, Vilne, Kolodiaz, and Kucheriv Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out thirty attacks. The occupiers tried to advance toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Hannivka, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Krasnopillia, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and Muravka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops assaulted once toward Myrne.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 20 times. The enemy tried to advance toward the settlements of Rybne, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Kosivtseve, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Omelnyk, Novoselivka, and Yehorivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attempted to attack twice toward Novoiakivlivka and Novoandriivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers conducted no assault operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,820 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/etUVCwnUOs — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 21, 2026

EMPR

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