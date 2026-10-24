This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,704th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,980 personnel. Also neutralized were five tanks, three combat armored vehicles, 64 artillery systems, two multiple-launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, eight ground robotic complexes, 1,855 unmanned aerial vehicles, 413 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the enemy.

Over the past day, 181 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 88 air strikes, during which 309 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders used 10,270 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,755 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 45 were conducted using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Vovkivka, Kozache, Smolyne, Brusky, Novovasylivka, Sopychn, Baranivka, Rivne, Smykarivka, Nova Huta in Sumy region; Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv region. The settlement of Tovstodubove was subjected to an air strike.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, three guns, a UAV control point, and two other important objects of the enemy.

The North-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor launched two air strikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 47 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

The South-Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled five russian attacks. The invaders attacked in the areas of the settlements of Okhrimivka, Rybalchyne, and Chuhunivka.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces tried five times to improve its position by conducting offensive actions toward Radkivka and Podoly.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled; the occupiers conducted three assault actions toward the settlements of Zarichne, Zakitne, and Kolodiazi.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ozerne, Kryva Luka, Pyskunivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 23 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Vilne, and Rusynyi Yar.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out nineteen attacks. The occupiers tried to advance toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Chernihivka, Myrne, Hulive, Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops stormed once toward Myrne.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders ten times. The enemy tried to advance toward the settlements of Uspishne, Rizdvianka, Hirke, and Yehorivka.

The Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops tried twice to attack toward Pavlivka and Chervona Krynytsia.

The Prydniprovske Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of offensive groupings of the enemy have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,980 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jmI7XSZ5ni — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 24, 2026

EMPR

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