This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,705th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,850 personnel. Also neutralized were three tanks, five combat armored vehicles, 49 artillery systems, five multiple-launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, six ground robotic complexes, 1,738 unmanned aerial vehicles, 417 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment of the enemy.

Over the past day, 193 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 83 air strikes, during which 281 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders used 10,010 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,276 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 24 were conducted using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Pavlivka, Korenok, Sopychn, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Kucherivka, Luzhky, Mala Korchakivka, Topolia, Nova Sich, Khrapivshchyna, Obod, Yastrubshchyna, Baranivka, Mala Slobidka, Myropillia, Khotin, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Fotovyzh, Potapivka, Hirky, Stara Huta, Ulanove, Kindrativka, Zapsillia in Sumy region; Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Buda-Vorobiivska, Khrinivka, Kliusy in Chernihiv region. The settlements of Svesa, Paliivka, and Pysarivka were subjected to air strikes.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an area of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, a UAV control point, and a command-and-observation post of the enemy.

The North-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor launched two air strikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 51 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

The South-Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled eight enemy attacks. The invaders attacked toward the settlements of Ternova, Okhrimivka, and Bochkove.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupeirs tried four times to improve its positions by conducting offensive actions toward Radkivka.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled; the russian occupiers conducted six assault actions in the area of Zarichne and toward Stavky, Dibrova, and Novoselivka.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out four attacks in the area of the settlement of Kryva Luka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops did not conduct assault operations.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 13 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out sixteen attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Vasylivka, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Krasnopillia, and Serhiivka.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupeirs attacked once toward the settlement of Zaporizke.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the occupiers tried 13 times to advance in the areas of Dobropillia and Bilohiria and toward the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Huliaipilske, and Yehorivka.

The Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces made one attempt to attack toward Novoiakovlivka.

The Prydniprovske Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of offensive groupings of the enemy have been detected.

Every day we defend Ukraine, its citizens, and their right to a free future.

Russia’s losses in manpower – 1,850 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Vt0qW8lLl — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 25, 2026

EMPR

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