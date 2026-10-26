This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,706th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy, put up effective resistance on all sections of the front, and inflict tangible losses on the occupiers.

Overall, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,990 personnel. Also neutralized were one tank, four combat armored vehicles, 18 artillery systems, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one air defense system, one ground robotic complex, 1,656 unmanned aerial vehicles, 322 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the enemy.

In total, 177 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, enemy aviation carried out 64 air strikes, in particular dropping 224 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 9,296 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,451 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

In Sumy region, the settlements of Mala Korchakivka, Tovstodubove, Sopychn, Korenok, Luzhky, Studenok, Pysarivka, Potapivka, and Nova Sich came under artillery fire. In Chernihiv region, Kliusy, Kamin, and Mykolaivka came under fire. In addition, air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Ivolzhanske, Hnylytsia, Pustohorod, and Luzhky in Sumy region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck an area of concentration of enemy personnel, an artillery system, and one control point of unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy.

The North-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

08:00 AM: the russian invaders attacked three times in the areas of Bachivsk, Boiaro-Lezhachi, and Oleksiivka.

The South-Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled eight russian attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Radkivka, Bochkove, Okhrimivka, and Zakharivka.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct assault operations over the past day.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled eight russian attacks in the areas of Stepove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Lyman, and Zarichne.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian warriors repelled one russian attack in the area of Malynivka.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 12 attacks were recorded. The occupiers conducted assault operations in the areas of Raiske, Mykolaipillia, Dovha Balka, Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, and Novoselivka.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 36 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka and Molodetske, and also carried out assaults toward Nadiia, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Krasnopillia, and Hulive.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupeirs did not conduct active offensive operations.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 13 russian attacks were repelled in the areas of Uspishne, Rizdvianka, Dolynka, Hirke, and Yehorivka.

The Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct active actions over the past day.

The Prydniprovske Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct active actions over the past day.

The Prydniprovske Direction

08:00 AM: russian forces did not conduct active actions over the past day.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: the situation remains without significant changes. No signs of the formation of offensive groupings of the enemy have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,990 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TgRIiJGyuI — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 26, 2026

EMPR

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