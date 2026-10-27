This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,707th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,400 personnel. Also neutralized were 21 artillery systems, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one air defense system, seven ground robotic complexes, 1,794 unmanned aerial vehicles, 232 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the enemy.

Over the past day, 196 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 72 air strikes, during which 247 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders used 9,679 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,518 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 12 were conducted using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Hirky, Novovasylivka, Mykolaivka, Yastrubshchyna, Marchyshyna Buda, Luzhky, Potapivka, Sopychn, Kucherivka, Stara Huta, Kharkivka in Sumy region; Huta-Studenetska, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Karpovychi, Kliusy, Hirsk, Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region. The settlement of Korenok was subjected to an air strike.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment.

The North-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out one assault action, launched three air strikes using five guided aerial bombs, and conducted 44 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, two of which used multiple-launch rocket systems.

The South-Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled six russian attacks. The invaders attacked in the areas of the settlements of Volokhivske, Okhrimivka, Shabelne, and Chuhunivka.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers tried three times to improve its position by conducting offensive actions toward Radkivka.

the Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled; the russian occupiers conducted seven assault actions toward the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Lyman.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops carried out three attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ozerne, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops did not conduct assault operations.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 22 russian attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Raiske, Novopavlivka, Vilne, and Kucheriv Yar.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: russian occupiers carried out twenty-six attacks. The Russians tried to advance toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Vilne, Sviatohorivka, Svitle, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy stormed once toward Piddubne.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 15 times. The enemy tried to advance toward the settlements of Ternuvate, Yehorivka, Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, and Charivne.

The Orikhiv and Prydniprovske Directions

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of offensive groupings of the enemy have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,400 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1YS0RFsiW1 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 27, 2026

EMPR

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