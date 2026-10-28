This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,708th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,510 personnel. Also neutralized were 21 artillery systems, seven ground robotic complexes, two missiles, 1,543 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 266 units of automotive equipment of the enemy.

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes and 68 air strikes, during which 258 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders used 9,654 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,535 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 35 were conducted using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Pysarivka, Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Hirky, Kruzhok, Doroshivka, Mohrytsia, Yastrubshchyna, Nova Sich, Khrapivshchyna, Luzhky, Kozache, Obody, Mala Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Korchakivka, Volfyne, Zapsillia, Ivolzhanske in Sumy region; Khrinivka in Chernihiv region. The settlement of Fotovyzh was subjected to an air strike.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck a UAV control point of the enemy.

The North-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out 37 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, three of which used multiple-launch rocket systems.

The South-Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled five russian attacks. The invaders attacked toward the settlements of Okhrimivka and Mala Vovcha.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers tried three times to improve its position by conducting offensive actions toward Radkivka.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled, the russian occupiers conducted six assault actions toward the settlements of Nove, Stavky, and Lyman.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops carried out two attacks, in the area of the settlement of Yampil and toward Orikhuvatka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked three times toward Malynivka, Vasiutynske, and Chervone.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 15 attacks were recorded. The russian invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Raiske and Pavlivka.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out thirty-two attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Vodianske, Vasylivka, Molodetske, Udachne, and toward the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Hulive, and Serhiivka.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times. The enemy tried to advance toward the settlements of Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, and Yehorivka.

The Orikhiv and Prydniprovske Directions

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of offensive groupings of the enemy have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,510 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dn70TjJKKy — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 28, 2026

EMPR

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