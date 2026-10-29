This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is 1,709th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The General Staff operational update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy, put up effective resistance on all sectors of the front, and inflict tangible losses on the occupiers.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,560 personnel. Also neutralized were one tank, five armored combat vehicles, 25 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, four ground robotic systems, one aircraft (confirmed for the previous period), 1,614 unmanned aerial vehicles, 272 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the enemy.

In total, 189 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy’s aviation carried out 79 airstrikes, dropping 257 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 9,135 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,439 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

On Sumy region, the settlements of Mala Korchakivka, Luzhky, Pysarivka, Nova Sich, Ulanove, Yastrubyne, Bachivsk, Kucherivka, Buniakyne, and Myropillia came under artillery fire. In addition, airstrikes hit the areas of the settlements of Vilna Sloboda, Khrapivshchyna, Mykilske, and Yastrubyne in Sumy region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of enemy personnel and one UAV control point of the enemy.

The North-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

08:00 AM: the russian invaders attacked four times in the areas of Tovstodubove, Ulanove, and Ryzhivka.

The Southern Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Ternova, Starytsia, Ozerne, and Khrypuny.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked once in the area of Novoozynove.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to advance were stopped; Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Nadiia, Kolodiazi, Lyman, and Dibrova.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian invaders carried out two attacks in the areas of Zakitne and Kryva Luka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct any assault operations over the past day.

The Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 18 attacks were recorded. The occupiers conducted assault operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Dovha Balka, Novohryhorivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Petrivka.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 42 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Sofiivka, Vilne, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Novyi Shakhove, Stepy, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Sviatohorivka, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, and Udachne.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled one russian attack in the area of Kalynivske.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: nine attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, and Charivne.

The Orikhiv direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one russian attack in the area of Novoiakivlivka.

The Prydniprovske Direction

08:00 AM: no active enemy actions were recorded.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: the situation remains without significant changes. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings have been detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,560 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NlbASLm16Y — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 29, 2026

EMPR

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