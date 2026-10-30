Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of October 30, 2026

This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1710th Day of the Full-Scale Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine.

The operational update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Overall, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,590 personnel. Also neutralized were one tank, three armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense asset, two aircraft, three ground robotic complexes, 1,589 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 246 units of automotive equipment of the enemy.

During the past day, 211 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike and 82 air strikes, during which it dropped 263 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 9,576 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,478 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, of which 42 involved multiple launch rocket systems.

Among the settlements that came under enemy fire were, in particular: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Yastrubshchyna, Luzhky, Sopych, Kucherivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Studenok, Mala Slobidka, Fotovyzh, Smolyne, Kozache, Seredyna-Buda, Volfyne, Velyka Berizka, and Shpyl in Sumy Oblast; Huta-Studenetska, Kamin, Bleshnya, and Lohy in Chernihiv Oblast. The settlement of Pustohorod was subjected to an air strike.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, two guns, and one UAV control point of the enemy.

The North-Slobozhansky and Kursk Directions

08:00 AM: The russian aggressor launched three air strikes, using six KABs (guided aerial bombs), and carried out 37 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

The South-Slobozhansky Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled seven russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Izbytske, Chaikivka, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, and Sheviakivka.

The Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers made no attempts to improve its position.

The Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Attempts to wedge into Ukrainian defense were repelled; the russian occupiers conducted eight attacks toward the settlements of Stepove, Kolodiazі, Lyman, Zarichne, Donetske, and Dibrova.

The Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian troops carried out four attacks in the areas of the settlements of Orikhuvatka, Yampil, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka.

The Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted one assault action toward Vasiutynske.

Kostiantynivka Direction

08:00 AM: 24 attacks were recorded. According to updated information, the invaders conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Rusyn Yar, Petrivka, Toretske, Pryiut, Vilne, and Zolotyі Kolodiaz.

The Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out 19 attacks. They tried to advance toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Rodynske, Svitle, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka.

The Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The russian troops conducted no assault actions.

The Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times. The enemy tried to advance toward the settlements of Uspishne, Ternuvate, Yehorivka, Hirke, and Charivne.

The Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: The russian troops conducted two attacks toward Yehorivka.

The Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted no assault actions.

The Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,590 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fVUO8aNajq — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 30, 2026

EMPR

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