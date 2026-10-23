Ukrainian military personnel continue to report disruptions in the operation of Starlink and Starshield terminals while moving. According to sources in the Ministry of Defence, as of this morning, connectivity still drops when speeds reach 161 km/h.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing sources in Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Starlink Still Operating Under Restrictions

According to sources, Ukraine’s Defence Forces and specialists from the Ministry of Defence are continuously monitoring Starlink and Starshield connections and recording the results.

As of this morning, cases of connectivity loss at speeds of 161 km/h are still being observed.

There is currently no confirmation that the restrictions have been lifted.

Novyny.LIVE previously reported that Ukrainian military personnel had recently found themselves in a difficult position due to the sudden artificial throttling of Starlink satellite internet speeds. The traffic restrictions affected combat operations. Soldiers were unable to fully operate several types of drones or maintain their defensive positions during enemy assaults.

However, yesterday, October 22, it was reported that the network had allegedly been stabilized and all limits had been lifted.

Meanwhile, the issue sparked considerable controversy in Washington. US Vice President JD Vance, commenting on calls to open an investigation into Elon Musk, said that the artificial connectivity problems should be assessed in the context of the White House’s overall policy on the war. Moreover, the official sharply criticized European allies, accusing them of criticizing the United States while remaining entirely dependent on American technology.