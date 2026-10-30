Strike on Central Chernihiv Kills Two Teenage Girls, 37 People Seek Medical Assistance

Two 15-year-old girls were killed in yesterday’s Russian drone attack on central Chernihiv, while 37 people sought medical assistance, including five children.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

“Russia’s brutal strike on Chernihiv claimed the lives of two 15-year-old girls, Yana and Mariia. My sincere condolences to their families. Thirty-seven people sought medical assistance, including five children. Eight people are currently in hospital in relatively stable condition. The attack caused extensive damage to businesses, homes, educational institutions, and cars,” he wrote.

Telegram: Viacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv Regional State Administration (Military Administration)

Telegram: Viacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv Regional State Administration (Military Administration)

Telegram: Viacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv Regional State Administration (Military Administration)

Telegram: Viacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv Regional State Administration (Military Administration)

Late in the evening, Russian forces attacked the town of Mena in the Koriukivka district with Gerbera drones. The local cultural centre was destroyed.

In the Bereznianska community, homes were damaged in Geran drone strikes.

Chaus added that a Russian drone struck a house in the town of Bobrovytsia in the Nizhyn district in the morning. The house caught fire. Medical personnel have already treated one injured woman. The information is still being verified.

As previously reported, a Russian drone attack on central Chernihiv left two people dead, while the number of injured rose to 27.