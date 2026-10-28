The Ceasefire in Oleshky Has Held for 30 Hours

A ceasefire in occupied Oleshky has held for 30 hours, enabling humanitarian efforts and preparations for civilian evacuations, with Melania Trump supporting coordination between the parties.

A ceasefire has been maintained without violations for 30 hours in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region. According to Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, the humanitarian pause resulted from negotiations with the Russian side and direct coordination by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, who is personally overseeing the safety of civilians.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced this on the social media platform X, Novyny.LIVE reports.

Oleshky Has Observed the Ceasefire Without Violations for 30 Hours

Ukrainian and Russian representatives have managed to secure an extended pause in hostilities in Oleshky. According to Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, the ceasefire has held for 30 consecutive hours, with no incidents reported during that time.

Dmytro Lubinets expressed his gratitude to First Lady Melania Trump for her personal attention to the situation. According to him, the U.S. president’s wife is directly involved in coordinating the efforts of all parties involved in the process and is devoting her personal time to the mission to assist civilians in Oleshky.

In addition, the Ukrainian official praised Melania Trump’s team, thanking them for their ongoing communication, efforts, and consistent support for the initiative.

According to Lubinets, the common goal of all parties involved is to ensure humanitarian assistance for civilians. At the same time, efforts are underway to establish the necessary conditions for all residents who need it to leave Oleshky safely.

Novyny.LIVE reported that, with Melania Trump’s assistance, the temporary ceasefire zone in southern Ukraine had been expanded beyond Oleshky. The ceasefire began on October 27 and is expected to remain in effect until the evening of November 1. It has become the largest localized ceasefire since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian MP Serhii Soboliev said that there are other Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories where Ukrainians are also denied access to humanitarian and medical assistance. He noted that Russian forces are preventing observers, medical workers, and volunteers from entering these areas.