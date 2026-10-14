Ukraine’s 7th Air Assault Corps reports canceled drone missions in the Huliaipole sector after Starlink connectivity restrictions disrupted UAV control, particularly high-speed middle-strike drones.

Some drones can still fly, but poor connectivity makes them difficult to control. Meanwhile, the operation of middle-strike UAVs has been virtually paralyzed. This was reported by ZN.ua.

Yesterday, media outlets reported that Russian forces were expanding their grouping in the Huliaipole sector to occupy the left bank of the Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces consider this area difficult and expect the enemy to intensify its activities there further. However, today, the 7th Air Assault Corps reported that troops had been forced to cancel several UAV missions due to restrictions on data transmission speeds at Starlink satellite terminals, which were first detected overnight.

They noted that until now, the so-called military StarShield package had not been subject to any restrictions. However, troops are now observing connectivity outages lasting 10–20 seconds when a drone travels at 110–120 km/h. This does not prevent conventional UAVs from flying, but it makes them harder to control and creates additional risks, as slower targets become more vulnerable to being hit.

The new restrictions are having a more severe impact on the launch of high-speed drones, the soldiers noted. They explained that some UAVs, particularly middle-strike drones, need to reach a fairly high speed immediately after launch, which is impossible under unstable connectivity conditions.

“The consequences are already being felt in practice. Since the beginning of the day alone, one unmanned systems unit operating in the 7th Air Assault Corps’ area of responsibility in the Huliaipole sector has had to cancel some of its missions due to connectivity issues,” the 7th Air Assault Corps noted.

It will be recalled that public figure Serhii Sternenko said that satellite communication terminals had stopped working while in motion overnight, even at speeds of 60–70 km/h. Later, presidential adviser Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov said that SpaceX had introduced restrictions on the military StarShield service package without notifying Ukraine, leading to the disruption of missions.

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