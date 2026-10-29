Ukraine’s Defence Forces Destroy Two Russian Su-34 Fighter Jets Worth $100 Million Using Neptune Missiles

Ukraine’s Navy used Neptune missiles to destroy two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers worth approximately $100 million at Marynovka airfield, reducing Russia’s capacity to launch guided aerial bomb attacks.

Ukrainian forces attacked the Marynovka airfield in Russia’s Volgograd Region using the Neptune missile system, destroying two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers. The Ukrainian Navy reported the attack, according to Podrobnosti.

“Units of the Ukrainian Navy launched a missile strike using the Neptune coastal missile system against enemy aircraft stationed at the Marynovka airfield in Russia’s Volgograd Region. The strike destroyed two Su-34 frontline fighter-bombers belonging to the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment (Oktyabrsky, Volgograd Region), part of the 4th Mixed Aviation Division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defence Army,” the statement said.

The destruction of the Russian aircraft was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“As a result of a strike by the Missile Forces, specifically the Ukrainian Navy’s Neptune coastal missile systems, the destruction of two Russian Su-34 aircraft at the Marynovka airfield near the settlement of Oktyabrsky in Russia’s Volgograd Region on October 29, 2026, has been confirmed.

The Su-34 is a frontline multirole fighter-bomber primarily used to drop guided aerial bombs. It can carry up to eight tonnes of payload. The market value of one Su-34 is approximately $50 million.

The destruction of such aircraft reduces the enemy’s ability to strike frontline areas of Ukraine, civilian infrastructure, and our troops’ forward positions with guided aerial bombs,” the statement said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of October 29, Russian forces had lost 450 aircraft and 356 helicopters in Ukraine.