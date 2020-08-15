The annual 2020 Independence Day flower exhibition will be held in Kyiv starting from 14th of August and lasting until September 13th. According to tradition, the flower exhibition will be held at the “Spivoche Pole”, in other words the “Singing Field”, a popular hangout spot situated in Pechersk Landscape Park in the center of Kyiv. The theme of this year’s flower exhibition will be “Cartoonland”, featuring world- known cartoon characters and scenes such as Angry Birds, Snow White and the seven Dwarfs, Aladdin, Mickey Mouse, Shrek, Rapunzel, Finding Nemo, TinkerBell and the Great Fairy Rescue, and The Jungle Book. The 2020 Independence Day flower exhibition will amaze its visitors with over 300,000 flowers. At the event, the visitors can take unforgettable photographs in the photo booth and at the decorated photozones, children can have fun at the unique cartoon- themed playground, and everyone will get a chance to attend a fascinating masterclass of their choice. The entry fee for children is 25 hryvnia, and 100 for adults. For children below the age of seven, elders, war veterans, and for people with disabilities there is no entry fee.