Kurazh Not only Jazz

Yet another creative event organized by the “Kurazh” team mostly known for their artistic “Courage Bazar” event. This August will most definitely be the hottest month of summer, and we are not speaking about the weather here. The Not only Jazz party will be a hot mix of jazz and electronics, vintage and modern second- hand designer pieces, and other at first glance incompatible things. The guests will get a chance to enjoy: live jazz music and dj- sets performed by local Ukrainian artists, fashionable vintage second hand market with designer pieces from over 100 brands, the newly launched wine bar “Sinichka”, alcohol bars from partners Aperol and Bacardi, lounge area with barbecue from Pepsi, modern sports ground with basketball and table tennis, pottery workshops, fluid art, macrame, art performance, “Just Dance” consoles and retro games, barbershop for men’s haircuts and G.Bar hairstyles for girls, summer food court, dog party, and even a tattoo corner. This kid friendly party will be held during the day on August 15th and 16th, from 12:00 till 00, at VDNG.