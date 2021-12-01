The largest mass startup pitch session will be held in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Startup Fund – the partner of the Ministry of Digital Transformation will hold the largest mass startup pitch session in the history of Ukraine.







According to the Rubryka, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reports about this in Telegram.

“We continue to build the country of entrepreneurs and develop the sphere of Ukrainian startups. On the occasion of the second anniversary of our activities, our partner – the Ukrainian Startup Fund will hold the USF Annual Meeting 2021. The event will be the largest mass startup pitch session in the national history.”

111 startups will present their projects, after which a national record will be officially set.

The event will start on December 10 at 14:00.

If you represent a startup and want to participate, you can register at this link or you can follow the оnline broadcast of the event.

