The Ukrainian Film Festival is taking place at the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in the U.S. capital. The event opened with a screening of the independent Ukrainian documentary film Second Wind.

According to Ukrinform, the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States reported this on Facebook.

The film tells the story of five Ukrainian soldiers — four with lower-limb prosthetics and a severely wounded female sniper — who challenge the world’s perception of disability by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the United States / Facebook

Counselor Katja Smagliy thanked Mardy Shualy, director of JxJ: Washington Jewish Film and Music Festival, and Jennifer Zwilling, CEO of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center, for hosting the festival and promoting Ukrainian cinema in Washington, D.C.

Last weekend, a screening of the one-shot drama Shttl in Yiddish took place. The film is set in a Ukrainian Jewish town — a shtetl — on the eve of the Nazi invasion. After the screening, the audience spoke with the lead actor Moshe Lobel.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the United States / Facebook

On March 14–15, the film Man with a Movie Camera — a silent cinema masterpiece by Dziga Vertov — will be screened, accompanied by live original music performed by The Anvil Orchestra.

On March 26 and 28, audiences will be able to watch Ukrainian short films — a moving selection that explores memory, family, identity, and resilience in times of war.

The festival is taking place at: Cafritz Hall, Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center, 1529 16th St NW, Washington, D.C..

