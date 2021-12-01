Christmas night in Kyiv: the nativity scene on Sofiivska Square will be the largest in Europe

The country’s main Christmas tree on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv will traditionally be lit on December 19. A New Year’s and Christmas fair town will be open on Sofiivska Square and Volodymyrskyi Proizd until January 16.







Festive locations will also be arranged in the Central Park of Culture and Recreation of Kyiv (Mariinsky Park, band shell in the City Park).

This year’s theme of the main festive location on Sofiivska Square is dedicated to the Christmas miracle. The base of the Christmas tree will be decorated in the form of a traditional nativity scene, which has long been used in Ukraine for Christmas. One can see figures of newborn baby Jesus, the Mother of God, St. Joseph, shepherds, kings, angels and carolers around the Christmas tree. It is planned that this nativity scene will be the largest in Europe. The Christmas tree will be decorated with 10,000 ornaments – in red and gold colors.

The program of the celebration took into account the needs of different segments of the population, provided free access to the holiday for inclusive groups, as well as strict implementation of anti-epidemic measures.

On December 19, a 31-meter-high Christmas tree with 10-kilometer glimmering warm lights in the form of a large dome will be put up. There are entertainment locations around the Christmas tree: photo areas, children’s games, a workshop, a museum of Christmas decorations.

Four festively decorated arches with four chandeliers in the center of each will lead to the fairground. A skating rink will be set up around the monument to Bohdan Khmelnytsky as a tunnel for sports fans. There will also be a warm art recreation area on the square. Christmas music will create a festive atmosphere.

There will be an illuminated fair and a food court area on Volodymyrskyi Proizd.

EMPR

Source: bigkyiv

Tags: