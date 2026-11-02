Russia Launches Massive Overnight Attack on Odesa Region, Damaging Energy Facility

Russian forces conducted a large-scale overnight strike against Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast on the night of 2 November 2026, targeting both energy and civilian infrastructure.

On the night of 2 November, Russian forces launched a massive strike on Odesa Oblast. Energy and civilian infrastructure came under attack, leaving some residents without electricity.

The consequences of the shelling were reported by the Odesa Regional Military Administration and DTEK.

Photo: Odesa RMA

According to preliminary data, five people were injured as a result of the shelling. All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Russian strikes damaged warehouse and administrative buildings as well as private residential houses. In addition, a bakery building was completely destroyed.

During the nighttime attack, the Russians also hit an energy facility belonging to the company “DTEK Odesa Electric Grids.”

DTEK reported that power engineers began repair work as soon as it became possible. Specialists had managed to restore electricity supply for part of the consumers. Emergency restoration work continues.

All relevant services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes, eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Photo: Odesa RMA

Repair crews are currently continuing emergency work in an enhanced mode in order to return light to the homes of all residents of the region who remain without power as quickly as possible.

The incident underscores the persistent threat to civilian infrastructure in southern Ukraine more than four years after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression. Ukrainian officials continue to document such attacks and call for international support in both air defense and post-strike recovery efforts.

EMPR

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