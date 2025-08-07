Kazimir Malevich art award returns after five-year break

In 2025, after five-year hiatus, the Kazimir Malevich Award for Ukrainian artists returns.

This was announced to UP Culture by the Polish Institute in Kyiv, which is the organizer of the award.

The organizers noted that this year’s award returns in a new format – a Council of Laureates has been created. It consists of previous award winners. This decision strengthens the independence and resilience of the project.

Among the laureates are: Alevtina Kahidze (2008), Stas Volyazlovskyi (2010), Zhanna Kadyrova (2012), Lada Nakonechna (2014), Mykyta Kadan (2016), Ivan Svitlychnyi (2018), Sasha Kurmaz (2020).

The Kazimir Malevich Award is presented to Ukrainian artists every two years. It was established in 2008 to mark the 130th anniversary of Kazimir Malevich’s birth. The award was created by the Polish Institute in Kyiv and the Ujazdowski Castle Centre for Contemporary Art.

“Kazimir Malevich, an avant-garde artist of Polish descent born in Kyiv, is a symbol that unites both cultures. The award remains a platform for dialogue and artistic exchange in an era of profound social and political change,” the Polish Institute stated.

Ukrainian artists under the age of 45 are eligible to apply for the award. For the first time, artistic groups are also allowed to participate. The award can be given to artists from all disciplines whose work is characterized by quality, originality, significance, and contribution to the development of contemporary art.

Winners will receive a cash prize of 5,000 euros and an artist residency at the Ujazdowski Castle Centre for Contemporary Art in Warsaw in 2026.

How to apply for the award?

Nominations can be submitted by cultural institutions, galleries, museums, research centers, and art organizations — both from Ukraine and abroad.

Applications can be submitted until September 22, 2025, inclusive. The three finalists will be announced on October 31. The award ceremony will take place on November 15. Details on how to fill out the application form can be found at the link.

The finalists will be selected by a Polish-Ukrainian jury through a secret ballot. The winner(s) will be announced on the day of the award ceremony.

