Free Screenings of the Documentary Film “Palyanytsya” to Be Held in Ukraine on February 24

On the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, February 24, free screenings of the documentary film Palyanytsya by directors Kadim Tarasov and Yulia Bolshynska will take place across Multiplex cinemas throughout Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine.

The film is a documentary story about freedom, war, and the resilience of Ukrainians, told through the language of street art.

Photo: Ukrinform

“The heroes of the film – American street artists Bandit | USA, Tristan | USA, Johnny | USA, and their like-minded Ukrainian coordinator Kateryna Tymchenko – set out on a journey through dozens of cities in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion to see, feel, and document how Ukraine fights for its freedom and dignity. Over 2.5 years, they created 33 murals that have become symbols of memory and resilience,” the agency noted.

The film focuses not only on graffiti – it tells the story of the inner transformation of foreign artists who became witnesses and participants in the Ukrainian struggle.

In particular, during filming they visited Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha, Borodianka, Kharkiv, Izyum, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Odesa, and Mykolaiv. Each of these cities appears in the film not merely as a geographic point on the map, but as a profound emotional experience that changes the street artists’ worldview and makes them rethink their values.

“The film’s title is not just a word. Palyanytsya has become a password, a marker of identity, a symbol of belonging,” the State Film Agency added.

The film has already gained wide international recognition, having been shown in 18 countries and becoming part of the international film marathon Culture vs War. It has also received a positive response from foreign audiences.

The film was created with the participation of the band Antytila, Oleksandra Paskal, Olga Stoyan, Olena Sergeieva, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and with the support of the National Police of Ukraine, the Watch Ukrainian! association, and others.

According to Ukrinform, the festival premiere of the documentary Palyanytsya by directors Kadim (Dmytro) Tarasov and Yulia Bolshynska took place as part of the 54th Molodist International Film Festival.