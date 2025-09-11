Oscar Winner Cate Blanchett Directs Documentary on the Battle for Kharkiv

Actress Cate Blanchett, in collaboration with Benjamin de Pear, editor at Channel 4 News, has created a powerful documentary titled “Ukraine: Life Under Attack.”

The film focuses on the battle for Kharkiv, one of Ukraine’s largest and most important cities, which became a major target for Russian occupiers.

The documentary is now available on streaming platforms. The film about the war in Ukraine can be watched on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Channel 4.

In the film, viewers can see the battle for Kharkiv through the experiences of local residents and rescuers who bravely endured the Russian offensive. Their stories reveal the harsh reality of war and its daily impact on civilians. Benjamin de Pear called the film “a tribute to the people of Kharkiv,” highlighting their resilience and endurance.

“This is what life looks like for those caught in the crossfire of Putin’s war in Ukraine. In truth, it is a moving portrait of life in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region from the perspective of civilians and emergency workers who stayed in the city during the Russian invasion,” Benjamin de Pear noted.

In the documentary, viewers witness the aftermath of brutal fighting: damaged houses, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and countless devastated streets. The film shows how Kharkiv residents, in order to save their lives, were forced to hide from shelling in the metro, which became a temporary shelter for many families.

Despite the constant danger, people try to preserve elements of normal life, continuing to work, teach children, and support their loved ones.

How Cate Blanchett supports Ukraine

In 2022, during Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett expressed her support for the Ukrainian people. She not only voiced her solidarity but also became a producer of a documentary dedicated to the events in Ukraine. The film was created during the first three months of the war, when shelling and destruction were especially intense.

In addition, Cate Blanchett personally joined the project as the narrator, lending her voice to the film and giving it a special emotional depth.

The documentary was directed by Patrick Tombola and Mani Benchelah, who, together with Blanchett, created this moving and poignant film to show the world what life is like for Ukrainians during the war.

