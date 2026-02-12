Ukrainian company System Electronic Export (SEE), together with the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industry (NAUDI), has unveiled its latest enemy drone interceptor, SEEDIS. The presentation took place at the international World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh.

According to Vsviti, details of the development were reported by Oboronka.

The key feature of SEEDIS is its ability to operate autonomously: the system independently detects, tracks, and neutralizes enemy unmanned aerial vehicles through automatic target acquisition. The interceptor supports vertical takeoff, allowing it to be launched without specialized launch equipment and ensuring minimal response time to threats.

Photo: Vsviti

The interceptor can operate both independently and as part of an integrated air defense system. For example, when paired with the “Krechet” command post, multiple SEEDIS drones act in a coordinated manner: the system centrally detects targets, prioritizes threats, and intelligently allocates tasks among the interceptors.

Technical specifications of SEEDIS:

Speed: maximum — 320 km/h; cruising — 190 km/h.

Operational range: tactical — 18 km; maximum range with payload — 36 km.

Flight altitude: up to 5,000 m.

Optics: day, night, and thermal imaging cameras with a target detection range of 500 to 1,000 m.

Endurance: up to 18 minutes (8 minutes at maximum speed).

The developers emphasize that SEEDIS maintains high maneuverability and effectiveness even under active electronic warfare (EW) conditions. The warhead can be initiated either manually by an operator or automatically using artificial intelligence.

Tags: