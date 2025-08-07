Ukraine to Bid Farewell to Viktoriia Roshchyna Amid Shocking Forensic Revelations
Ukraine to Bid Farewell to Viktoriia Roshchyna Amid Shocking Forensic Revelations

“Neck trauma, bone fractures, bleeding into soft tissues near the tendon area, right shoulder and tendon damage, cartilage injury of the left foot.” — A new forensic examination has revealed the abuse suffered in captivity by journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna at the hands of the Russians.

This information was disclosed in a response from the Office of the Prosecutor General to a request from LIGA.net.

Despite the additional findings, the exact cause of the journalist’s death has not yet been determined.

According to Maryana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the Information Policy and Communications Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Vika’s body was handed over to Ukraine by Russian terrorists in a state of “deep freezing with signs of mummification and decay.”

They were trying to hide the traces of their torture…

The investigation is now awaiting the results of several more tests.

Vika, how much you endured…

Condolences to the family…

Today, it was announced that the farewell ceremony for Viktoriia Roshchyna will take place on August 8 in Kyiv.

The journalist will be buried at Baikove Cemetery.

12:00 — Service at St. Michael’s Cathedral

13:00 — Independence Square

14:00 — Baikove Cemetery

More information about journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna can be found in the following article.

Geno Dolidze

Ukraine to Bid Farewell to Viktoriia Roshchyna Amid Shocking Forensic Revelations

EMPR

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

Latest news

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?