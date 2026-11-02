One Person Killed in Izium, Kharkiv Region, as Guided Aerial Bomb Hits Residential Building: What Else Is Known About the Aftermath?

Since the evening of November 1, Russia has launched 193 UAVs at Ukraine. One person has been reported killed and others injured in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions.

According to Hromadske, this was reported by the Air Force.

At 6:00 p.m. on November 1, Russia began attacking Ukraine with 193 drones. Air defence forces managed to shoot down 154 UAVs.

This morning, Russian forces struck Izium in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. One bomb hit a four-storey residential building. One person was killed.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the number of injured had risen to 14. Apartment buildings, private houses, and shops were partially destroyed or damaged. Fires also broke out in passenger cars.

An 11-year-old boy was among the injured.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Izium, Kharkiv region, November 2, 2026. Telegram / Oleh Syniehubov

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Izium, Kharkiv region, November 2, 2026. Telegram / Oleh Syniehubov

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Izium, Kharkiv region, November 2, 2026. Telegram / Oleh Syniehubov

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Izium, Kharkiv region, November 2, 2026. Telegram / Oleh Syniehubov

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Izium, Kharkiv region, November 2, 2026. Telegram / Oleh Syniehubov

On the evening of November 1, Russian forces attacked the village of Vasyshcheve in the Kharkiv region with attack drones. One of the strikes hit the roof of a five-storey residential building, damaging the apartment structures and the floor slab between storeys.

Twelve people were injured, including a child. State Emergency Service rescuers saved two residents who had been trapped in an apartment on the top floor.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kharkiv region, November 1, 2026 / State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kharkiv region, November 1, 2026 / State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kharkiv region, November 1, 2026 / State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Kharkiv region, November 1, 2026 / State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Odesa region, five people were injured in a massive Russian attack, the State Emergency Service reported. Four were injured in Odesa and one elsewhere in the region. Several large fires broke out in the city following the strikes. A gas pipeline, a residential building, and a garage were damaged.

In the southern part of the region, a bakery building was destroyed and warehouses caught fire. In another district, an administrative building, residential buildings, kiosks, and a bus station building were damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Odesa region, November 2, 2026 / State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Odesa region, November 2, 2026 / State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Odesa region, November 2, 2026 / State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Odesa region, November 2, 2026 / State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Poltava region, a drone crashed onto the grounds of a private household late in the evening on November 1. Four neighbouring houses and vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured.

Meanwhile, in the Kropyvnytskyi district, a fire broke out at a transport infrastructure facility following a Russian attack. Rescuers extinguished the fire.