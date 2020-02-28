TOP 10 exports. What Ukraine sold in 2019

TOP 10 goods in Ukrainian exports in 2019 account for 43.2% of total exports.
Over 11 months of 2019, the monetary amount of Ukraine’s exports was equal to $ 46 billion.
According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, the leading places in the TOP 10 exports are as follows:
1 – Corn. 32 million tons worth $ 5.2 billion exported. This is 10.4% of total exports.
2 – Sunflower oil. Exported at $ 3.78 billion. The share in all exports is 7.6%.
3 – Wheat. 19.96 million tons worth $ 3.65 billion exported. The share in export is 7.3%.
4 – Pellets from iron ore. 15 million tons worth $ 1.6 billion exported.
5 – Iron concentrates, 18.7 million tons sold.
6 – Cables. Revenue from their exports amounted to $ 1.32 billion.
7 – Slabs. 3.19 million tons worth $ 1.29 billion exported
8 – Rapeseed. 3.1 million tons worth $ 1.26 billion exported
9 – Soybeans. 3.6 million tons worth $ 1.16 billion exported.
10 – Sunflower grist. 4.7 million tons worth $ 975 million exported.
The TOP-5 Ukraine’s export partners in 2019 were:
1 – European Union – 41.8%.
2 – China – 7.2%.
3 – Russia – 6.5%.
4 – Turkey – 5.1%.
5 – Egypt – 4.5%.
Export to China, the EU, Egypt, Belarus, Algeria, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand and Ethiopia has grown.
Significantly reduced took place on Russia, Iran, India, the USA and Iraq directions.
