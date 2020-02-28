TOP 10 exports. What Ukraine sold in 2019

TOP 10 goods in Ukrainian exports in 2019 account for 43.2% of total exports.

Over 11 months of 2019, the monetary amount of Ukraine’s exports was equal to $ 46 billion.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, the leading places in the TOP 10 exports are as follows:

1 – Corn. 32 million tons worth $ 5.2 billion exported. This is 10.4% of total exports.

2 – Sunflower oil. Exported at $ 3.78 billion. The share in all exports is 7.6%.

3 – Wheat. 19.96 million tons worth $ 3.65 billion exported. The share in export is 7.3%.

4 – Pellets from iron ore. 15 million tons worth $ 1.6 billion exported.

5 – Iron concentrates, 18.7 million tons sold.

6 – Cables. Revenue from their exports amounted to $ 1.32 billion.

7 – Slabs. 3.19 million tons worth $ 1.29 billion exported

8 – Rapeseed. 3.1 million tons worth $ 1.26 billion exported

9 – Soybeans. 3.6 million tons worth $ 1.16 billion exported.

10 – Sunflower grist. 4.7 million tons worth $ 975 million exported.

The TOP-5 Ukraine’s export partners in 2019 were:

1 – European Union – 41.8%.

2 – China – 7.2%.

3 – Russia – 6.5%.

4 – Turkey – 5.1%.

5 – Egypt – 4.5%.

Export to China, the EU, Egypt, Belarus, Algeria, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand and Ethiopia has grown.

Significantly reduced took place on Russia, Iran, India, the USA and Iraq directions.

EMPR

Source: biz.censor