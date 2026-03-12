Valeriy Zaluzhnyy Opens Ukrainian Stand at the London Book Fair

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy opened the Ukrainian stand at the London Book Fair, stressing the power of literature to preserve truth, strengthen memory, and share Ukrainian voices worldwide.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, opened the Ukrainian stand at this year’s London Book Fair — one of the largest events in the publishing industry, with more than 55 years of history and tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Zaluzhnyy shared this in a post on Facebook, Ukrainska Pravda Kultura reports.

According to Zaluzhnyy, books have the ability to outlive eras, wars, and borders. At the same time, he noted that as newspapers and traditional sources of information disappear, the truth may also fade, while information from anonymous sources increasingly shapes people’s perceptions.

“In times of great trials, the word of truth gains special power. It must become a tool of memory, a form of support, and a way to explain to the world who we are,” the diplomat wrote.

He emphasized that Ukrainian literature today speaks not only about the war but also about the values that will shape the country’s future. According to him, Ukraine’s presence at the London Book Fair is important not only for new translations and partnerships, but also to ensure that Ukrainian voices are heard around the world.

Zaluzhnyy also encouraged visitors to the fair to discover Ukraine through its books — the ideas, experiences, and voices of people who are writing the country’s history today.

About the London Book Fair

London Book Fair is one of the largest book fairs in the world and a key event for the global publishing industry. Held annually in London, it brings together thousands of publishers, authors, literary agents, translators, and media representatives from dozens of countries.

This year it takes place from March 11 to 13. The fair has existed for more than 50 years and serves as an important platform for selling translation rights, building international partnerships, and presenting new book projects.