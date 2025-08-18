The Hunt for Gollum Set to Begin in May 2026

In the upcoming film by Andy Serkis, “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” Gandalf and Frodo return in the new installment.

Warner Bros. announced work on the new film in May 2024.

This was reported by Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, at the London event For Love of Fantasy.

He stated that Gandalf and Frodo will be part of The Hunt for Gollum, though he did not directly confirm whether he would reprise the role of Gandalf, or whether Elijah Wood would return as Frodo, as before.

“I’ll tell you two casting secrets: there’s a character named Frodo in the film, and there’s another character named Gandalf. Other than that, my lips are sealed!” McKellen said.

According to him, filming will begin in May 2026. The movie will be directed by actor Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings.

The premiere is scheduled for December 2027, though it was initially expected in 2026. The film will be produced by Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

Variety reached out to Warner Bros. for comment but has not yet received a response.

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy was released in 2001, 2002, and 2003. The films are based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and have won numerous awards, including the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

The trilogies follow the journey of the hobbit Frodo Baggins, who must destroy the powerful One Ring to save the world from the dark lord Sauron. He is aided by friends and allies, including Sam, Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli, and others.

