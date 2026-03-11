Buntar’s Buntar-3 reconnaissance drone features GPS-free navigation, interceptor-drone evasion, VTOL, and Copilot software, already deployed by Ukraine’s Defense Forces, Special Operations, Ground Forces, and Marines.

The Ukrainian company Buntar has shared updates on its reconnaissance drone, Buntar-3, which is capable of taking off and navigating without GPS and is set to receive an automatic evasion system to avoid interceptor drones. The drone is already being used by units of the Defense Forces.

This was reported to Oboronka by the company’s communications director, Polina Vernyhor, at the manufacturer’s stand during the War’26: Humans vs Machines conference. Buntar was a partner of the event.

The Buntar-3 features VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) technology, combining the capabilities of an airplane and a multicopter. The drone can take off and land vertically, meaning it does not require a runway or a catapult.

“This significantly simplifies the work of crews and, in fact, saves lives, because there is no need to search for an open area for launch. It can even take off from a landing site,” Vernyhor explained.

The company is currently finalizing the development of a remote launch system. It will allow the drone to be launched far from the front line — the drone will take off in a safe area and connect to an antenna closer to the combat zone while already in the air.

One of the key updates is the ability to take off without GPS in conditions of active enemy electronic warfare. In this case, an alternative positioning system is used for navigation.

“Buntar-3” – EW-Resistant Operational-Tactical Reconnaissance UAV / Oboronka

Another feature currently in the final stage of development is the interceptor-drone evasion system.

“The drone will be able to detect an incoming interceptor using its sensors and automatically maneuver to evade it,” Vernyhor explained.

The Buntar-3 has a cruising speed of around 21 m/s, with a maximum speed of 25 m/s.

The reconnaissance drone “Buntar-3” is capable of operating without GPS and is set to receive an automatic interceptor-drone evasion system / Oboronka

Along with the drone, the company provides its own Copilot software, which integrates all mission-planning tools: elevation maps, weather data, wind information, as well as integrations with the Delta and Drone ID systems.

According to the company representative, the drone is already in use by units of the Special Operations Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Ground Forces, and Marine Corps.

The company also plans to scale up production in 2026, although details have not yet been disclosed.

Notably, Buntar recently released footage showing the results of a strike by the Defense Forces on a storage and launch site for Shahed drones at the temporarily occupied Donetsk Airport. The post-strike footage of the DAP was filmed by operators of the 414th SBS brigade “Ptakhy Madyara” using the Buntar-3 reconnaissance drone.

