Ukrainian Roboneers Partner with Latvian Underwater Technology and UGV Manufacturers

Ukrainian defense company Roboneers has signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation with Latvian underwater technology manufacturer SUBmerge Baltic and Latvian international partnership development company Baltic Forces.

Roboneers reported to Oboronka.

According to the company, the partnership combines Roboneers’ combat experience and engineering expertise with SUBmerge Baltic’s technological know-how in underwater and specialized systems. Baltic Forces’ expertise is also involved to support the development of European defense cooperation and partnerships.

“This memorandum is an example of practical international cooperation, where partner countries not only support Ukraine but also jointly create new technological solutions capable of enhancing regional security,” said Roboneers CEO Anton Skrypnyk.

Representatives from Ukraine and Latvia during a demonstration of Roboneers’ developments as part of the memorandum of cooperation signing

The company notes that the cooperation “is aimed at the long-term development of defense technologies, strengthening interaction between the Ukrainian and Baltic defense-tech ecosystems, and creating products ready for practical use under modern security challenges.”

The memorandum of cooperation was also signed by Roboneers, Baltic Forces, and Latvian unmanned ground vehicle manufacturer NATRIX.

Roboneers is a Ukrainian company specializing in the development of remote turrets, UGVs, control systems, and components for various types of drones.

Earlier, Oboronka reported that Roboneers presented several of its own components for land and surface drones at the Brave1 Components exhibition. These included an electronic trigger, a stabilization platform for Starlink, a guidance module, and a control unit for maritime drones.