Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 414

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









1,961,956 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of April 20, 2021.

8,940 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 414 children and 251 medical workers.

77,678 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

2,042 persons hospitalised (23% of total cases revealed), 367 persons died and 12,075 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 1,499,752 persons recovered and 40,367 died from COVID-19.

In total, 8,996,039 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases for the last 24 hours in Ukraine are as follows:

892 cases in Kyiv city,

691 cases in Odeska,

211 cases in Vinnytska,

178 cases in Chernivetska,

477 cases in Lvivska,

44 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

133 cases in Zakarpatska,

647 cases in Kyivska,

804 cases in Kharkivska,

296 cases in Mykolayvska,

596 cases in Dnipropertovska,

488 cases in Zaporizhska,

416 cases in Rivnenska,

725 cases in Poltavska,

198 cases in Khmelnytska,

402 cases in Cherkaska,

191 cases in Ternopilska,

123 cases in Zhytomyrska,

306 cases in Volynska,

585 cases in Donetska,

188 cases in Luhanska,

97 cases in Sumska,

129 cases in Kirovogradska,

19 cases in Chernigivska,

104 cases in Khersonska.

EMPR

