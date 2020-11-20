Golden autumn favor visiting Kyiv Zoo

For those who visited Kyiv Zoo (one of the oldest in Europe, established at the down of the 20th century) more than 3 years ago there is good news – since then ZOO went through global reconstruction. As a result, living conditions have radically improved for more than 2170 specimens of 300 species of animals residing at the ZOO (208 of animal species are in the International Red list).

Visitors experience has been remarkably enhanced as well – starting from the ability to buy tickets online thus saving time on queuing at the tickets offices at the spot, to attending special outdoor excursions to enjoy an enthralling story about mammals, reptiles, birds etc. and viewing them on close to natural conditions.

Visitors now have the ability to have nice and various snacks at 3 food courts there.

The area of the ZOO and its green zone is around 34 hectares- so prepare yourself for a long walk and ensure to put on comfortable shoes and clothes.