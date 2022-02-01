The main Ukrainian Fashion Week (UFW) starts. This year marks its 25th anniversary.

The new fashion week will be held in Kyiv from February 3 to February 6, and will present the anniversary year program. Designers will present their autumn-winter 2022-2023 collections.







Support for young designers, sustainable brands and cross-sectoral policy remain its priorities.

Ukrainian Fashion Week is also planning a big multimedia exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of contemporary Ukrainian fashion.

The event will be held in the phygital format: professional community – media representatives, buyers and influencers – will be invited to attend Fashion Week and see the designers’ collections offline, observing the quarantine restrictions.

And everyone interested in the Ukrainian fashion industry will be able to watch the UFW thanks to open online access to shows.

Traditionally, one day will be devoted to supporting young talents – New Generation of Fashion, which will feature shows of designers participating in the New Names and Fresh Fashion platforms, as well as a graduate show of Ukrainian private fashion schools.

You can watch an online broadcast of Ukrainian Fashion Week 2022 on UFW digital platforms.

Ukrainian Fashion Week was founded in 1997 and is held twice a year – in autumn and winter. EMPR

