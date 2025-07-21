Number of Injured in Kyiv Following Overnight Russian Missile Attack Rises

The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the overnight Russian missile attack has increased, according to updated information from local authorities.

The number of people injured in Kyiv during the massive overnight Russian missile and drone attack has risen to nine, according to updated information from the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

“Another woman sought medical help and has been hospitalized. The total number of injured now stands at nine,” Tkachenko reported.

Russia launched a massive combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv starting around 23:00 on July 20, with the first reports of hostile drones near the capital. Residents were warned that air defense activity might be heard.

First Explosions were recorded at 01:33 AM.

The first loud explosions in the capital were heard at 01:33 AM, marking the beginning of several hours of continuous drone strikes across the country. According to current information, the aftermath of the attack has been recorded in at least six districts of Kyiv: Darniytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Obolonskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi.

Darniytskyi District

According to Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko, fires broke out on the roof of a residential high-rise and a non-residential building in the Darniytskyi district.

Another fire was reported at a supermarket.

State Emergency Service (SES) spokesperson Pavlo Petrov reported that a garage complex and a preschool also caught fire in the area. These fires have since been extinguished.

Shevchenkivskyi District

Fires were reported in a residential building, and balconies caught fire at a second location.

“In Shevchenkivskyi, where a fire broke out on the second and third floors of a residential building, one person was injured and received medical assistance on-site,” said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to the SES, the fire was caused by a direct strike, affecting 150 square meters. One person was injured, and another was rescued from the building.

Kyiv endured one of its most intense nights of aerial bombardment, with damage ranging from residential homes to educational facilities. Emergency services continue to work at the scenes of impact, extinguishing fires and assessing destruction.

Residents are urged to stay in shelters during air raids and follow official updates. The Kyiv City Military Administration and emergency teams remain on high alert.

In one of the most massive air assaults to date, Russia launched 450 aerial threats against Ukraine, including:

426 Shahed-type kamikaze drones,

5 Kinzhal (Kh-47M2) aeroballistic missiles,

4 Kalibr cruise missiles,

1 Iskander-K missile,

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

200 Russian attack drones and 24 missiles successfully intercepted over Ukraine for the past night. pic.twitter.com/bp1atBrDYj — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 21, 2025

As of 09:30, Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare units had destroyed or neutralized 224 aerial targets, with another 203 drones rendered ineffective through radio-electronic warfare systems.

Tkachenko noted that Kyiv’s Darniytskyi district was the most heavily affected area:

A kindergarten, supermarket, and warehouse facilities caught fire.

Other non-residential buildings also sustained damage.

Emergency services continue to assess the aftermath, and investigations are underway to document destruction and potential war crimes. Residents are urged to follow civil defense instructions and remain in shelters during alerts.

