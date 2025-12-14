On the night of December 14, a series of attacks by unidentified drones was recorded in temporarily occupied Crimea. Strikes were carried out simultaneously in several cities across the peninsula.

This was reported by the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind,” citing local residents, Censor.NET reports.

Details of the Drone Attack

According to reports, the drones initially struck an oil depot in Feodosia, with loud explosions heard.

Later, an alert was also declared in the Simferopol area due to the threat of UAVs. Explosions were recorded near a power plant, and it was later reported that a fire broke out at an oil depot near the thermal power station.

According to Crimean Wind, a powerful explosion was also heard near the village of Shyroke. The Telegram channel reports that a downed drone fell on Lenin Street in Pervomaiske.

The source also says that at around 23:54, in the area of the military airfield in Hvardiiske, occupying forces opened chaotic fire at the drones.

In addition, very loud explosions were recorded in Saky and in the Dzhankoi district.

Tags: