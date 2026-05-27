Explosions, smoke, and emergency sirens shook occupied Crimea after reports of a strike near a key Russian Black Sea Fleet command site in Sevastopol.

Explosions were reported across occupied Crimea early on May 27, with blasts heard in Sevastopol and Simferopol amid claims of a possible strike on Russian military infrastructure linked to the Black Sea Fleet.

In occupied Sevastopol, an arrival at the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet RF Air Force on Gogol Street. Reports indicate that ambulances are rushing to the city center from all directions. pic.twitter.com/a2xPYuZqRz — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 27, 2026

Local Telegram monitoring channels, including Crimean Wind, reported that smoke was seen rising over the Sevastopol bay area shortly after the explosions. Images circulating online appeared to show a fire burning near key Russian military facilities.

Photo: crimean wind

According to the reports, one of the possible targets was a building used by the Air Force headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on Gogol Street in Sevastopol. The facility has reportedly served as an alternative command center after previous strikes damaged the fleet’s main headquarters.

“Something is clearly burning in the bay area,” the monitoring channel wrote alongside photographs showing dark smoke above the city skyline.

Later updates suggested that the strike may have directly hit the headquarters building or a nearby structure. Additional photos published by local sources appeared to reinforce the assessment that the site connected to the fleet’s aviation command had been damaged.

At the same time, explosions were also reported in Simferopol, the administrative center of occupied Crimea. Local channels claimed Russian air defense systems were active near the Tavriyska thermal power station outside the city.

Witness videos shared online allegedly showed smoke in the sky while emergency vehicles with sirens rushed through the streets. Authorities reportedly closed part of Gogol Street in Sevastopol following the incident, while pro-Russian military channels began describing the event as a “missile attack” attributed to Ukraine.

The reported strikes come amid an intensifying campaign targeting Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the peninsula has become one of the most strategically contested areas of the war due to its role as a logistics and naval hub for Russian operations in the Black Sea.

Photo: crimean wind

On the night of May 17, residents across Crimea also reported a large-scale aerial attack involving explosions, air defense activity, and gunfire near military airfields. Power outages were later recorded in Sevastopol, Balaklava, and the Fiolent area.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly signaled that long-range operations against Russian military and energy assets are expanding deeper behind the front lines. Kyiv says such strikes are aimed at weakening Russia’s military capabilities and disrupting infrastructure used to support the war effort.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s military intelligence special unit “Prymary” reportedly carried out attacks against several Russian targets in occupied Crimea, including a Be-12 aircraft, patrol boats, and a support vessel.

The latest reports from Sevastopol could signal another escalation in the ongoing battle over Crimea – a region that remains central to both Russia’s military strategy and Ukraine’s long-term objective of restoring territorial control.

EMPR

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