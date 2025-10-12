Rising 12 Kilometers High: Massive Blaze Engulfs Feodosia Oil Depot After Ukrainian Strike

Smoke rising 12 kilometers high: photos emerge of the oil depot in Feodosia after a Ukrainian strike. The fire spread to other storage tanks.

A blaze continues at the oil terminal in Feodosia following a Ukrainian drone strike during the night of October 6. According to monitoring channels, the fire has spread to additional storage tanks. It was reported by Unian.

As reported by Radio Liberty, a satellite image dated October 6 shows smoke from the oil depot fire stretching for 12 kilometers.

At the same time, the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind,” citing satellite imagery data, reports that the fire has spread to other storage tanks.

“On October 5, tanks in the northwestern and eastern parts of the oil depot were burning. Today, the storage tanks in the northern part of the facility are on fire,” the message reads.

The Russian authorities have not yet officially commented on the incident. However, the head of the annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, found time to congratulate Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on his birthday.

Strike on the oil depot in Feodosia

On October 6, drones attacked temporarily occupied Feodosia (Crimea), causing a massive fire at the local oil depot after impact. According to local media, the first target was the “Saky” airfield in Novofedorivka, and soon after, explosions were reported in Feodosia.

This oil depot had already been targeted by Ukrainian attacks earlier — in October 2024. It is the largest in Crimea, with a throughput capacity of 12 million tons of oil products per year and storage facilities capable of holding 250,000 tons at once.

