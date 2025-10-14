Ukraine Targets Key Power Substations in Kafa and Simferopol in Occupied Crimea

Ukrainian drones operated by SBU strikes Kafa power substation and a substation in Simferopol in occupied Crimea.

On the night of October 12-13, drones operated by the CSO “A” Center of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of targets in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources within the SBU.

Specifically, the drones attacked the 220 kV “Kafa” substation in Feodosiia, which is part of the Russia-Crimea energy bridge.

The SBU reports that the power transformers, the closed switchgear, the control room, and the premises housing the protective automation systems were damaged. Voltage fluctuations have begun.

The 330 kV “Simferopol” substation was also attacked, where a series of explosions were heard.

“The SBU continues to systematically reduce the enemy’s military, logistical, and economic capability to wage war against Ukraine. Our technical capabilities allow us to organize ‘bavovna’ both in the temporarily occupied territories and deep in the Russian Federation’s rear. This work will continue,” an SBU source reported.

“Apostrophe” also reported that on October 13, drones attacked the oil depot in Feodosiia in temporarily occupied Crimea. A large-scale fire broke out there.

It is known that this is the third strike on the oil depot in Feodosiia in two weeks: the first took place on September 29, and the second on October 6. As a result of that hit, the fire at the oil depot lasted for at least three days.

EMPR

