Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian An-26 Aircraft in Crimea as It Prepared for Takeoff

Ukrainian intelligence drones struck an An-26 aircraft preparing for takeoff in Crimea and destroyed two Russian radar systems, including Nebo-M and a 64N6E used for S-300/400.

A drone flew into the engine of an occupiers’ transport aircraft.

Ukrainian intelligence officers carried out drone attacks in Crimea and hit a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft that was preparing for takeoff. Ukrainian drones also struck two expensive radar systems, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) reported on Friday, 12 December, according to Zaxid.net.

According to intelligence, during the night of 11 December, a Russian An-26 multipurpose military transport aircraft was damaged while attempting to take off in Crimea.

In the video released by intelligence, a drone is seen approaching the aircraft—whose propellers were already spinning — and crashing into it.

“The occupiers were preparing for takeoff on a multipurpose An-26 military transport aircraft and had already started the engines, but specialists of the HUR’s special unit ‘Ghosts’ strictly prohibited the Russian crew from carrying out the illegal flight — striking precisely at the left turboprop engine,” the HUR press service reported.

In addition, Ukrainian reconnaissance drones struck two radar systems: the 55Zh6M “Nebo-M” radar and the 64N6E radar concealed under a radome. The latter system was used to guide enemy S-300/S-400 missile systems.